WR Won Five Awards At The 69th All India Dance Drama Competition

Western Railway’s Fine Arts and Cultural Association of Lower Parel Workshop participated and brought laurels at the recently concluded 69th All India Dance & Drama Competition 2024. The event was organized in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, where WR’s team won five awards in different categories.

According to press release issued by Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the Fine Arts and Cultural Association of Lower Parel Workshop presented a Hindi play “Dangal Shuru Hai” written by Ashish Pathre and directed by Kiran Patil. The play won the third prize, along with Consolation Prize for best Direction to Kiran Patil. Smt. Shubhangi Kiran Patil won the Best Actress Award and Master Gandharv Sameer Kadam as Best Child Actor. In the Dance Competition, Vishal Kamble won the First Prize in Solo Dance Competition. Western Railway Fine Arts and Cultural Association of Lower Parel Workshop won total five awards in this prestigious dance-drama competition.

Abhishek further added that, 20 Drama teams from across the country and more than 1200 artists participated in the 69th All India Dance & Drama Competition. The competition was organized by renowned actor Rohitashv Gour who plays the character of Tiwariji in the popular serial “Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain”& his wife Dr Rekha Gour.

It is pertinent to mention that, Shalabh Goyal, Senior Deputy General Manager & President of Western Railway Art and Cultural Association is a guiding force of WR’s cultural team. Parivesh Sahu, Chief Workshop Manager of Lower Parel congratulated the team for their outstanding performance. WR is proud of its artists who have brought many accolades for the organization.