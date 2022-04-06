WR Vigilance Team nabs mastermind who issued fake sick & fit certificates to Railway Employees

Acting on the tip-off that a suspicious person provides fake sick and fit certificates to Railway employees all over Indian Railways, Western Railway’s Vigilance Branch formed a team consisting of three vigilance inspectors Manoj Yadav, Saurabh Masekar, Micky Saxena and one head constable Ravi Sathe to lay out a trap and nab the persons involved in the racket.

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer, Western Railway, the Vigilance team of WR laid a decoy trap to apprehend the kingpin of this racket in Sonpur, an outskirt village of Hajipur near Patna. The Vigilance team made a railway employee a decoy and contact the suspect. Since then the decoy and suspect were in constant contact over the telephone discussing about the required dates for sick certificate and amount to be paid. On 27th March,2022, the Vigilance team of Western Railway nabbed a person named Asutosh Singh, a dismissed Railway employee, red-handed in Sonpur while collecting Rs. 4,500/- in lieu of providing fake sick and fit certificate with the purported seal and signature of the doctor of Railway hospital, Sonpur to the railway employee (decoy) and brought him to RPF Post at Sonpur Railway Station.

Thereafter, the culprit Asutosh Singh was handed over to Sonpur Police Station and an FIR no.209/22 dt 27/03/22 under Sec 420, 467, 468, 471, 120(B), 379,&34 of IPC has been registered. Further investigation is underway. The team members were awarded with spot award for their exemplary work & persistence.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 03:13 PM IST