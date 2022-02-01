WR: Treading On The Path Of Samajik Samarsatha

Western Railway is surging ahead by following the principles enumerated in the Tenets of Philosophy, which is a constant motivation for our actions as well as the driving force of our thoughts. In this very direction, upholding the philosophy of Samajik Samarsatha (Social Development), Alok Kansal – General Manager of Western Railway inaugurated two major passenger friendly initiatives which include the advanced webpage of MISSION AMANAT as well as the upgraded E- MERI SAHELI project web portal. The function was attended by Principal Head of Departments and other senior railway officers.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, in an impetus to the Digital India initiative, Western Railway has launched the advanced & enhanced single window webpage of Mission Amanat and the upgraded E- MERI SAHELI web portal. Under the Mission Amanat initiative, the details of lost luggage along with photos are posted under the link "Mission Amanat” in the official website of Western Railway - wr.indianrailways.gov.in. Now, the passengers can check whether their luggage which went missing or was lost in railway premises or trains is available at the Lost Property Office centres at stations over any of the six Divisions of Western Railway through one single window. This will facilitate the passengers to find and get their missing luggage back. Similarly, the MERI SAHELI web portal is an upgraded feature of the MERI SAHELI project. The main objective of this project is to ensure availability of RPF officers and thereby provide systematic coverage for security of all lady passengers travelling alone in trains. The new web portal will assist in effective supervision or monitoring of the Meri Saheli Project. The salient features of Meri Saheli Project are:

§ Web Portal - Login/Password based secure access to all Divisional Control room and Posts.

§ Feature to Import the passenger reservation data from PRABAL and PRIMES.

§ Automated identification of lady passengers travelling alone using Data Analytics.

§ Automated generation of Charts for Train Escort Parties & RPF staff.

§ Station wise & Coach wise charts of lady passengers traveling alone in the trains.

§ Automatic allocation of officers/staff to attend the lady passengers in the train.

§ 2-Tier Monitoring – Division & Posts to ensure hierarchical control & supervision.

§ Information access on jurisdiction basis for data security.

§ Dynamic Data management for all the Divisions of WR.

§ Data analytics to monitor and analyze performance of RPF Train Escorting Staff & Meri Saheli Project.

§ History data to staff & supervisory officers for performance analysis.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 12:33 AM IST