Updated on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 11:30 AM IST

WR to resume train services on Bilimora – Waghai narrow gauge section

AC Tourist coach to be attached to the train for enhanced travelling experience
FPJ Bureau
Darshana Jardosh - Minister of State for Railways & Textiles, announced the resumption of the Bilimora – Waghai narrow gauge section as a gift on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, looking into the many problems faced by the tribal people and local residents in Dang district of Gujarat due to the closure of trains from a very long time because of COVID – 19 pandemic. Accordingly, Western Railway is all geared to re-start the Bilimora – Waghai narrow gauge heritage section and the train services will resume from Saturday, 4th September, 2021, till further orders. The resumption of train services on this section will be of great convenience to local residents, people travelling for business & employment from this area as well as for the benefit of passengers & tourists.

