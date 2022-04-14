WR spearheading safety & mobility parameters for an enhanced travelling experience

Western Railway is moving ahead to transform Indian Railways into a world class railway with enhanced speed, safety & service. In the financial year 2021 – 22 Western Railway has accomplished outstanding performances in various fields. Despite the toughest challenges faced amidst the COVID pandemic waves, Western Railway has commissioned several Foot Over Bridges (FOBs), ROBS/RUBS and have also undertaken repair work & regirdering works of Road Over Bridges (ROBs), etc.

According to Sumit Thakur - Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the Engineering Department of Western Railway has undertaken phenomenal infra work. Re-girdering/Rebuilding of distressed bridges has been carried out and several new Road Under Bridge (RUB) and Road Over Bridge (ROB) have been constructed for the safety of passengers. Over WR, 30 FOBs, 86 RUBs and 26 ROBs have been commissioned during FY 2021-22. Also, 65 Minor Bridge works have been completed alongwith 51 yard remodeling work.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 08:59 PM IST