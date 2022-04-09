WR runs the first rail post Gati Shakti Express Parcel Service between Surat & Varanasi

In a major boost to PM Gati Shakti programme, Western Railway in collaboration with India Post has commenced the new initiative of Rail Post Gati Shakti Express Service for providing logistics service to Parcel customers. This initiative has been implemented pursuant to the recent Budget announcement for providing end to end Logistic solution by leveraging the strengths of the First Mile and Last mile connectivity advantage of Postal department and the Middle Mile strength of Railways. Anil Kumar Lahoti – General Manager of Western & Central Rly conduced inspection of the facilities at the newly developed Surat Parcel Office and reviewed the loading operations.

According to the press release by Sumit Thakur Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, as per the modalities of the Rail Post Gati Shakti Express Service, Railways will be transporting goods from one rail head to other rail head and Postal Department will play the role of aggregator for collection and distribution of consignments from Customer factory/ Depot at both originating and destination location. This collaborative model has been implemented by W. Rly's Mumbai Division in consultation with Department of Post, Vadodara Circle in a move to attract textile traffic which is currently moving by road. The Rail-Post Logistic Service will be initially available for the benefit of customers from Surat & Udhna area. This scheme will help in providing door to door experience with advanced security and tracking facility to the parcel customers.

