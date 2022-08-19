WR RPF of Mumbai Division nabs 67 suspects involved in different cases under operation Yatri Suraksha in July 2022

Western Railway’s Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel are always at the forefront to protect and secure the lives of passengers. RPF WR has launched Operation Yatri Suraksha under which RPF catches criminals involved in passenger-related crimes such as theft and robbery & the accused are handed over to GRP for further legal action. With a focused approach to enhance security of passengers, Western Railway’s RPF of Mumbai Division conducted a month-long drive under Operation Yatri Suraksha in the month of July 2022 and caught 67 suspects involved in various cases.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, giving impetus to Operation Yatri Suraksha, a month-long drive was launched by RPF of Mumbai Division in the month of July 2022, against criminals targeting passengers. During the drive, RPF nabbed a total of 67 suspects out of which 62 suspects in Theft of Passenger Belonging (ToPB), 4 suspects in robbery cases and 1 suspect for crime like murder. All the suspects were handed over to concerned GRPs for further legal action. RPF Mumbai Division was also able to recover stolen property worth approx. Rs. 6.20 Lakhs during the special drive in July 2022.

Thakur further added that under Operation Yatri Suraksha, RPF has taken several steps to provide foolproof security to passengers through train escorting, visible presence on stations, Surveillance through CCTV, surveillance on active criminals, collection of intelligence about the criminals and action thereupon, identifying dark spots and crime prone trains/sections and enhancing security among others to formulate an actionable strategy to reduce crime against passengers. Regular coordination is being made with all the stakeholders and joint action is planned to improve passenger security regularly.