WR RPF helps deliver two babies in moving train

Western Railway’s Railway Protection Force (RPF) plays a vital role in assisting passengers traveling in trains and provide help, especially to women and children in need of care and protection. In a unique case of events, on 29th October, 2022, Western Railway’s RPF personnel helped two women deliver their babies in two different trains.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the train escorting team of Nadiad comprising of ASI Sandeep Repe, HC Ravikiran Sharma, CT Jaynarayan Mina and CT Natwar Bhai aboard Train No. 16210 Mysore – Ajmer Express, got information at 05.20 hrs, from passenger Mohan Lal that his wife traveling along with him was experiencing sudden labour pain. The said lady passenger delivered a baby girl in the running train between Vatva and Ahmedabad stations, with the help of an elderly passenger in the same coach. The train escorting party informed the Security Control Room at Ahmedabad to alert a female RPF personnel and ambulance for further treatment at Ahmedabad station. After reaching the station, the mother and child were attended by a railway doctor and sent to the hospital, along with her husband for further treatment.

In another case on 29th October, 2022, a 29 year-old lady passenger traveling from Mathura to Vadodara in Train No. 22634 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Thiruvananthapuram Central Express, suddenly experienced labour pain in the running train. Upon receiving information of this, although the train did not have a scheduled halt at Godhra station, was stopped after informing the Operating Control and IPF Godhra. After reaching the station, the lady passenger delivered a baby boy and were sent to Godhra Civil Hospital for further treatment. The husband of the lady was informed and thanked the RPF for their assistance and care.

