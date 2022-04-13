WR RPF excels in various fields of passenger security and service

In the journey towards excellence, Western Railway has outdone itself year after year. Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Western Railway plays a vital role to facilitate and enhance the security of its passengers. In the year 2021 Western Railway’s RPF has accomplished several achievements. Anil Kumar Lahoti – General Manager of Western & Central Railway has appreciated the efforts made by RPF for their marvelous achievements despite the challenging situations.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the fine recovered from cases under the Railways Act has substantially increased by 90%. The percentage of detection of belongings & handing over by WR RPF has increased by 97.5%. Detection of NDPS cases and handing over for further investigation rose by 180%. In 2021, the number of cases detected with the help of CCTV cameras increased by 487.5%, in comparison to 2020. Round the year, WR RPF conducted several drives for the protection of passengers and railway property. In 2021, under Operation Nanhe Farishtey WR RPF rescued 385 boys and 212 girls with the follow up action in coordination with CWCs and NGOs. During the year, the RPF returned valuables worth approx.. Rs. 2.58 Crs to their rightful owners. Going beyond the call of their duty, WR RPF has saved the lives of 34 persons in danger of coming under running trains at various railway stations and premises, risking their own lives. WR RPF is making special efforts for the safeguarding of railway assets in railway premises. In this regard railway property of value approx. Rs. 62 lakh were seized and 847 persons arrested in prevention/detection of crime against Railway property.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 02:45 PM IST