WR RPF excelled in various fields of passenger security and service

In the journey towards excellence, Western Railway has outdone itself year after year. Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Western Railway plays a vital role to facilitate and enhance the security of its passengers. During the year 2021-22, Western Railway’s RPF has accomplished several achievements. Anil Kumar Lahoti – General Manager of Western & Central Railway appreciated the efforts made by RPF for their marvelous work despite challenging situations.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Railway Protection Force is an armed force of the union under the Ministry of Railways, established by the Railway Protection Force Act, 1957 enacted by the Parliament of India with the mission to protect and safeguard Railway passengers, passenger area and railway property and to ensure the safety, security and boost the confidence of the travelling public on the Indian Railways. Western Railway’s RPF is continuously striving to facilitate and enhance security of its passengers. RPF as part of Railways is playing a vital role in assisting the passengers travelling in railways and also providing help to passengers, especially women and children in need of care and protection. In the year 2021-22, under Operation “Jeevan Raksha”, going beyond the call of their duty, WR RPF saved the lives of 34 persons, which included 23 males & 11 females, in danger of coming under running trains at various railway stations and premises, risking their own lives. Under Operation “Nanhe Farishtey” WR RPF rescued 432 boys and 224 girls with the follow up action in coordination with CWCs and NGOs. During the year, under Operation “Amanat”, the RPF returned valuables worth approx. Rs. 3.39 crore to their rightful owners.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 03:30 PM IST