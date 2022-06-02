WR RPF apprehends thieves involved in five different cases in just one day under Operation Yatri Suraksha

Western Railway’s Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel are always at the forefront to protect and secure the lives of passengers and take strict action against miscreants. Continuing with these efforts, RPF WR has launched Operation Yatri Suraksha under which RPF catches criminals involved in passenger-related crimes such as theft and robbery & thereof, thieves are handed over to GRP for further legal action. With a focused approach under operation Yatri Suraksha, Western Railway’s RPF is producing excellent results and has caught six thieves involved in five different theft cases of passenger belongings in just one day.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the RPF Crime Prevention and Detection Squad (CPDS) team recently caught two suspected mobile thieves in two different cases at Borivali station in which mobile phones worth over Rs. 30,000/- had been robbed on different dates. Both the thieves were apprehended with the help of CCTV footage of the station and were handed over to GRP Borivali for further legal action. On the same day, RPF CPDS teams of Nalasopara, Virar and Dadar stations caught 4 suspected thieves in three different mobile phone theft cases valued over Rs. 50,000/- which had been robbed on different dates. All the suspects were caught with the help of CCTV footage and were handed over to the respective GRP for further legal process.

Thakur further informed that WR RPF has formed a special Crime Prevention and Detection Squad (CPDS) at all major stations in the Division which work intelligently by gathering source information to catch the criminals. These teams collect information from CCTV footage, do the analysis of black spots in and around the stations, and maintain records of previous criminals. It is worthwhile to mention that Western Railway’s RPF has caught 197 thieves and 15 robbery accused individuals till date in 2022 and that RPF is motivated to intensify the drive under Operative Yatri Suraksha in near future.