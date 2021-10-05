WR pledges to follow Gandhiji’s principles of cleanliness

The birth anniversary of the ‘Father of our Nation’ was commemorated with great fervour & enthusiasm on Western Railway. On this occasion, Alok Kansal - General Manager of Western Railway inaugurated an exhibition ‘Swachhata ka Safar’ at Churchgate station on 2nd October, 2021, focussing on the Journey of Mahatma Gandhiji, Western Railway’s initiatives to promote cleanliness and conserve water & environment and rare heritage photographs of WR. GM Alok Kansal motivated the gathering to adopt & inculcate cleanliness as a way of life & make it a habit through his inspiring & energetic speech. He administered the oath to the gathering to make cleanliness an integral part of our lives and to dedicate atleast two hours of Shramdaan in our daily routine, to ensure cleanliness. Tanuja Kansal - President of Western Railway Women's Welfare Organisation (WRWWO), Additional General Manager of WR and senior railway officers were present on this occasion.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 12:50 AM IST