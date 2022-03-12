WR pays rich tributes to the RPF martyrs

Western Railway paid rich tributes to the RPF personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of their duty at a ceremony held at National Police Memorial, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi on 6th March, 2022. Praveen Chandra Sinha - Principal Chief Security Commissioner cum Inspector General of Western Railway was the Chief Guest of the function.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, a special function was organised to commemorate the RPF jawans who laid down their lives in the line of duty such as while train escorting, track patrolling, criminal arrest, etc. The family members of 11 martyrs of Western Railway were invited for this memorial service. Sinha paid homage to the martyrs of the Railway Protection Force by offering floral tributes at the Wall of Valour at the National Police Memorial, which is inscribed with the names & photos of the martyrs. Sinha also laid wreaths at the Martyr’s Memorial in memory of the brave martyrs of the RPF. This was followed by the recital of National Anthem & various patriotic songs by the RPF Band in memory of the martyrs. The RPF Special Force, 6 Battalion Dayabasti, Delhi performed the Band display as well as the Parade Retreat Ceremony.

Thakur further stated that P C Sinha met all the family members of the martyrs of the Railway Protection Force and honoured them by presenting them with mementos, shawls, sarees etc. The ceremony was organized by Shashi Kumar Senior Commandant 6th Battalion RPSF, Dayabasti. The function was attended by officers & staff of Railway Protection Force and RPSF as well as 100 commandos of NSG, including family members.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 02:01 AM IST