WR launches lecture series “Anubhuti” to promote learning & leadership

In an initiative to promote learning, collaboration, leadership and teamwork, Western Railway has launched a lecture series “Anubhuti”, which seeks to learn from the experiences of those who have achieved professional excellence in fields other than their usual work area.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the speakers for the “Anubhuti” series are chosen from the vast in-house talent pool of Western Railway. The lecture series aims to motivate team members, learn and hone their leadership and team-building skills, thereby enhancing the productivity and efficiency of services. Under this series, the first lecture was taken by Arjuna Awardee Waikhom Suraj Lata Devi, former captain of the winning Women’s Hockey team at the 2002 Commonwealth Games held at Manchester, which was organized recently at the Principal Chief Materials Manager’s Office. Waikhom shared her insights of her journey to excellence including the hard work, dedication and the challenges she faced and the way she overcame them. She urged the participants to focus on their targets, be committed and put their best efforts to achieve their goals. J.M. Garg - Principal Chief Materials Manager of Western Railway felicitated Waikhom on the occasion which was attended by approx. 150 officers and staff of Stores Dept. at the Western Railway Headquarters at Churchgate and many others joined the live webcast of the lecture session.