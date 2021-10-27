e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 11:17 AM IST

WR GM presides over the Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee meeting

FPJ Bureau
The first meeting of the 34th Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee (ZRUCC) of Western Railway was held on 21st October, 2021 at Rail Nikunj, Mumbai Central. Alok Kansal, General Manager, Western Railway, who is also the Chairman of the committee, presided over the meeting. According to Sumit Thakur - Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, this meeting was attended by 58 members of ZRUCC including Dr. Heena Vijay Kumar Gavit - Hon’ble MP of Nandurbar. The meeting was also attended by Sudhir Kumar Shahi - Special DG (Rail), Madhya Pradesh and Dr. Sandeep Bhajibhakare, DCP, Western Zone (GRP) as well as Principal Heads of the Departments of Western Railway.

