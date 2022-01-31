WR GM conducts safety inspection of Lower Parel Workshop

Alok Kansal – General Manager of Western Railway conducted a safety inspection of Lower Parel Workshop on 27th January, 2022. During the course of inspection, Kansal conducted extensive inspection of railway carriages & coaches such as Accident Relief Train (ART), coach maintenance facilities, Model Rooms, Fitting Shops, Wheel Shop, etc. GM Kansal also inaugurated various facilities at the Workshop. GM was accompanied by 3 Principal Heads of Department and Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai Central Division.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Kansal conducted the inspection of Lower Parel Workshop and also inaugurated several upgraded & advanced technology at the Workshop.

Kansal inaugurated the RFID card based Access Control System & CCTV system, Magnaflux Testing Machine in Fitting Shop, MSU Fixture as well as Smart Interactive Panel. GM also inaugurated the upgraded Website of Lower Parel Workshop with enhanced look and advanced features. He also inspected the Heritage Clock located at the Workshop. This clock is more than a century old and GM appreciated for preserving this valuable piece of heritage and for its upkeep. Further, GM conducted inspection of railway carriages & coaches such as Accident Relief Train (ART), GSD, LS–5 & ERC coaches. A detailed inspection of Welding Simulator, Model Rooms, Fitting Shops, Wheel Shop, ECA Testing, ASRS, etc. was undertaken. GM spent time on the floor where the secondary suspension system components were being tested for tensile test, Magnaflux etc to ascertain the efficacy of the Quality. GM minutely inspected & checked the process of maintenance of safety components and very keenly examined the safety measures & facilities adopted for ensuring the safety of staff. He also reviewed the various ongoing augmentation & infrastructural works. In addition to the above, GM also met with the representatives of recognized trade unions.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 12:18 AM IST