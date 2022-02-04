WR GM applauds the alertness of employees & their contribution towards safety

Alok Kansal - General Manager of Western Railway felicitated 19 employees from various divisions of WR for their outstanding works which resulted in safe train working. These employees were awarded in appreciation of their alertness in duty and contribution towards averting untoward incidents, during the months of October 2021 to December 2021 and thereby ensuring safety of train operations. Out of the 19 employees, 7 are of Ahmedabad Division, 5 from Vadodara Division, 3 staff of Rajkot Division, while 2 of Ratlam Division and 1 each from Mumbai Central & Bhavnagar Divisions. The meeting was attended by the Principal Head of Departments (PHODs) & Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai Central Division while the Divisional Railway Managers of remaining Divisions attended the meeting through video conferencing.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, at the outset of the function Kansal emphasized on safety parameters to be observed at work sites and to always remain alert and vigilant. GM stressed on following the Tenets of Philosophy in the daily working, with greater emphasis on Zero Tolerance to Accidents & Untoward Incidents. He once again reiterated that Safety is of utmost priority and all parameters of safety should be accorded highest level of importance. GM Kansal instructed that PHODs, HODs should go to field, conduct inspections, guide & mentor the divisional staff for their skills towards Safety. GM appreciated the alertness of the staff who were being awarded and mentioned that they are exemplary role models for everyone to emulate. The employees awarded showed their great zeal and commitment towards safe running of trains in various areas of safety such as detection of rail fracture, hot axles, detection of track fracture, detection of pieces of rail entangled in between Wagons, hanging steel parts with wagons etc. Western Railway is proud of all the awardee employees who with their prompt action and alertness helped to avert possibility of any untoward incidence.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 03:43 PM IST