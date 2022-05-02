WR gears up with pre-monsoon preparatory works in full swing

Western Railway is undertaking various monsoon preparatory works on mission mode to brace the Mumbai monsoons alongwith proper upkeep & maintenance of the mechanical, signalling, electrical assets & equipment, etc. Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager of Western & Central Railway, recently reviewed the monsoon preparations carried out over both Western & Central Railway in order to ensure smooth and disruption free services during ensuing monsoon. The meeting was attended by Principal Head of Departments and Divisional Railway Managers of Mumbai Divisions. Senior Officers of Mumbai Divisions gave presentation on the monsoon preparations done by the respective Railways.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, to ensure smooth and disruption free services during ensuing monsoon, WR has geared up with monsoon preparations such as cleaning and de-silting of culverts, nullahs & drains, clearing the muck & garbage along the tracks, construction of additional waterways, installations of high power pumps, trimming trees, etc. GM Lahoti reviewed the monsoon preparedness & exhorted the concerned officials that all monsoon related work should be completed before the target date. He also instructed the concerned officials to ensure 24x7 monitoring at all the vulnerable locations and to work in close co-ordination with State Government and Municipal Corporations.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 03:27 PM IST