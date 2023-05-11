WR felicitates winners of “My Station My Pride” cleanliness campaign contest

Western Railway’s Mumbai Division had conceptualized a novel idea to spark awareness of cleanliness through social media platforms. “My Station My Pride” contest/campaign was hosted by Mumbai Division from 15th March to 30th April, 2023, inviting short videos from participants. Out of the shortlisted videos, top three popular videos which garnered maximum likes were adjudged as winners. On 9th May, 2023, the winners were felicitated by Niraj Verma – Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai Division. On this occasion, several senior railway officers were also present.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, people from all walks of life were encouraged to make and send short videos on how they can contribute towards the cleanliness of railway stations as well as trains. The contest recorded an overwhelming response from participants and a total of 129 videos were submitted. After thorough examination and scrutiny of the videos, on the basis of predefined selection parameters, a total of 73 videos were filtered and uploaded on the official social media accounts of Western Railway and DRM Mumbai Central viz. YouTube, Instagram, KOO and Twitter for a period of 15 days. Based on the maximum likes received on all social media platforms, three of these videos were selected as winning entries to the contest. The contents have been selected through proper scrutiny and duly eliminating contents with fake likes. The widespread popularity of the contest through social media helped in achieving the true essence of conveying the important message of keeping railway stations and trains clean and hygienic. Ms. Shreyasi Gupta secured the first position for her video which garnered 1,232 likes across all social media platforms, Vivekanand Ingle won the second position for his video which got 922 likes and Ajay Patil won the third position for his video which got 672 likes. The winners were felicitated with appreciation certificates & cash prize.

At the outset, DRM welcomed all the invitees and appreciated the contributions of the winners for making the contest successful. DRM interacted with them and was greatly influenced by their positive approach towards social cause. This was followed by brief introduction of each awardee. Their winning videos were played on screens which was praised by all. These videos shall be aired across all digital screens of Western Railway to spread awareness. Verma further informed that in the future more such contests on various topics such as trespassing, impact of chain pulling etc. will be conducted