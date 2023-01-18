e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-galleryWR completes work of insertion of crossovers at Andheri Yard over Mumbai Suburban Section

WR completes work of insertion of crossovers at Andheri Yard over Mumbai Suburban Section

FPJ BureauUpdated: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 01:21 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Western Railway’s Mumbai Division has accomplished the infrastructure work of insertion of crossovers at Andheri Yard. The work was carried out as per sanctioned Traffic Work Order of 34 days during which two new crossovers have been inserted at Points 154-155-156-157 (DOWN Local lines to DOWN Fast lines). The trial of 30 kmph for both crossovers was done on 11th/12th January, 2023.

According to a press release issued by Shri Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the new crossovers provide additional diversion facility (DOWN Local Line to DOWN Fast Line) between Santacruz (north) and Goregaon (south), which has reduced operational repercussions during Jumbo Blocks. Both of the crossovers with the speed of 30 kmph allow quicker reception/dispatch of local trains. With the completion of this work, operational efficiency of local train services is improved.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

GM Western Railway felicitates WR sportspersons for their outstanding performances in 2022-23

GM Western Railway felicitates WR sportspersons for their outstanding performances in 2022-23

WR completes work of insertion of crossovers at Andheri Yard over Mumbai Suburban Section

WR completes work of insertion of crossovers at Andheri Yard over Mumbai Suburban Section

ILLENIUM: The first intercollegiate fest to take place at the DOME NSCI

ILLENIUM: The first intercollegiate fest to take place at the DOME NSCI

Babus, mantris & buzz: New faces from poll bound states in Modi cabinet likely

Babus, mantris & buzz: New faces from poll bound states in Modi cabinet likely

Western Railway Officers participate in Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023

Western Railway Officers participate in Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023