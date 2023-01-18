WR completes work of insertion of crossovers at Andheri Yard over Mumbai Suburban Section

Western Railway’s Mumbai Division has accomplished the infrastructure work of insertion of crossovers at Andheri Yard. The work was carried out as per sanctioned Traffic Work Order of 34 days during which two new crossovers have been inserted at Points 154-155-156-157 (DOWN Local lines to DOWN Fast lines). The trial of 30 kmph for both crossovers was done on 11th/12th January, 2023.

According to a press release issued by Shri Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the new crossovers provide additional diversion facility (DOWN Local Line to DOWN Fast Line) between Santacruz (north) and Goregaon (south), which has reduced operational repercussions during Jumbo Blocks. Both of the crossovers with the speed of 30 kmph allow quicker reception/dispatch of local trains. With the completion of this work, operational efficiency of local train services is improved.

