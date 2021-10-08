WR completes speed trial of new broad gauge double line between Chandisar – Bhildi section of Ahmedabad Division

Western Railway is contributing immensely in the infrastructural development of railways in Gujarat and in the last few years, tremendous boost has been given to gauge conversion, electrification, doubling and other infrastructural upgradations along with enhancement of passenger amenities. Western Railway has once again accomplished a great feat of completing the newly constructed Broad Gauge doubling work of the Chandisar - Bhildi section (32 km), part of Palanpur - Samayakhali doubling project over Ahmedabad division. Commissioner of Railway Safety/ Western Circle conducted an inspection of entire section on 27th & 28th September, 2021 and speed trial was successfully completed. During the speed trial, more than 125 kmph speed was achieved with NIL peak in OMS readings.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway,initial authorization has been accorded for opening the newly constructed BG double line Chandisar - Bhildi section for both passenger as well as Goods traffic withinitial maximum permissible sectional speed of 95 kmph. The work of doubling has been undertaken by Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. (RVNL). This section consists of total 37 minor bridges and one important Bridge on Banas River which has a 15x24.4m span of composite girder.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 11:34 AM IST