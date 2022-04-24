WR commissions new foot over bridge at Santacruz station

Western Railway has successfully undertaken various infrastructural upgradation and augmentation works for the convenience of passengers. In continuation to this, a new Out to Out Foot Over Bridge (FOB) has been recently commissioned at Santacruz station in the Mumbai Suburban section for the convenience as well as safety of passengers.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer, Western Railway, the new FOB is approx. 85 meters long at the South end of Santacruz station. The FOB is also connected with the skywalk on the East and West sides. This new FOB will facilitate railway passengers to come to the platforms at Santacruz stations and enable pedestrian commuters to cross the railway lines in a safe manner. It will not only provide convenience to passengers by easing their entry & exit but will also enhance safety.

Thakur stated that safety of passengers has been accorded top priority and the works of FOBs, ROBs, etc. are being carried out at a fast pace. These efforts will go a long way to control the menace of trespassing as well as combat the problems such as overcrowding on bridges, etc.

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 04:30 PM IST