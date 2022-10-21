WR commissions new foot over bridge at Khar Road station

Western Railway has successfully undertaken various infrastructural upgradation and augmentation works for the convenience of passengers. In continuation to this, a new Foot Over Bridge (FOB) has been commissioned on 15th October, 2022 at Khar Road station in the Mumbai suburban section, for the convenience as well as safety of passengers.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur - Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Rly, a new Foot Over Bridge has been commissioned & opened for public use at Khar Road station on south side. The new FOB is 44 m long and its width is 6 meters. This new FOB has been constructed at a cost of Rs. 4.55 crores. This FOB has been rebuilt on replacement account as per IIT audit report.

Thakur stated that with this new FOB, total 11 FOBs have been commissioned in the financial year 2022-23 between Churchgate & Dahanu Road, taking the total to 144 nos. These efforts will go a long way to control the menace of trespassing as well as combat the problems such as overcrowding on bridges, etc. Western Railway urges its valued customers to care for their precious life and not to trespass railway tracks. Always use FOB, Subway, Escalators & Lifts to crossover and change platforms.