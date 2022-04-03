WR commissions new FOB, linkway & elevated booking office at Charni Road station

Western Railway has successfully undertaken various infrastructural upgradation and augmentation works for the convenience of passengers. In continuation to this, a new Foot Over Bridge along with a new linkway and elevated booking office has been recently commissioned at Charni Road station, for the convenience as well as safety of passengers.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer, Western Railway, the new North FOB is 36 meters long and 6 meters wide, connecting Platform No. 1 to East side of MCGM Skywalk and Platform No. 4. For the ease of passengers, a new 9-meter long linkway and an elevated Booking Office has been provided at the North end on Platform No. 1. A stairway has also been provided. The overall cost of these works is Rs. 4.05 crore. The new FOB and the other amenities have been opened for bonafide passengers. In second phase connectivity from this new FOB with Platform no 2/3 will be provided after dismantling old North FOB.

Thakur stated that with this new FOB, total nine FOBs have been commissioned in the Mumbai suburban section of WR in the financial year 2021-22. Additional five more FOBs are planned to be completed in this financial year viz. Grant Road North FOB, Bandra North FOB, Dahisar North FOB, Vasai Road South and Bhayandar South FOB. It is worth mentioning that in spite of the ongoing challenging times, safety of passengers has been accorded top priority and the works of FOBs, ROBs, etc. are being carried out at fast pace. These efforts will go a long way to control the menace of trespassing as well as combat the problems such as overcrowding on bridges, etc.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 06:29 PM IST