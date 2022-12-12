WR collects record amount as fines during intensive ticket checking drives from April to November 2022

In order to ensure hassle-free, comfortable travel & better services to all bonafide passengers over Western Railway, intensive ticket checking drives are being carried out continuously over Mumbai suburban local services , Mail/Express as well as passenger trains & holiday special trains so as to curb the menace of ticketless/irregular passengers. The highly motivated ticket checking team under the supervision of senior commercial officers of Western Railway organized several ticket checking drives during the period from April to November 2022, thereby recovering an amount to the tune of Rs. 125.71 crore.

According to a press release issued by Public Relations Department of Western Railway, during the month of November 2022, an amount of Rs.11.52 crore was recovered through detection of 1.75 lakh ticketless/irregular passengers, including unbooked luggage cases. It is pertinent to mention that during the period from April to November 2022, total 18.54 lakh ticketless/ irregular passengers & unbooked luggage cases were detected, as against 9.59 lakh cases detected during the corresponding period last year, which is an increase of over 93.13%. Fine of Rs. 125.71 crore was recovered from these passengers which is an increase of 127.41% over corresponding period of last year, which was Rs. 55.28 crore. To prevent unauthorized entry in AC local trains, frequent surprise ticket checking drives are carried out. As a result of these drives more than 26650 unauthorized passengers have been penalized since April 2022.

Western Railway appeals to the general public to travel with proper and valid tickets.