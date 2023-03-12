e-Paper Get App
WR collects record amount as fines during intensive ticket checking drives from April 2022 to February 2023

FPJ BureauUpdated: Sunday, March 12, 2023, 11:54 PM IST
 In order to ensure hassle-free, comfortable travel & better services to all bonafide passengers over Western Railway, intensive ticket checking drives are being carried out continuously over Mumbai suburban local services, Mail/Express as well as passenger trains & holiday special trains so as to curb the menace of ticketless/irregular passengers. The highly motivated ticket checking team under the supervision of senior commercial officers of Western Railway organized several ticket checking drives during the period from April 2022 to February 2023, thereby recovering an amount to the tune of Rs. 158.28 crore, which also includes Rs. 39.99 crore from Mumbai Suburban section.

 According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the month of February 2023, an amount of Rs.12.24 crore was recovered through detection of 1.87 lakh ticketless/irregular passengers, including unbooked luggage cases. It is pertinent to mention that during the period from April 2022 to February 2023, total 23.70 lakh ticketless/ irregular passengers & unbooked luggage cases were detected, as against 15.92 lakh cases detected during the corresponding period last year, which is an increase of 48.86%. Fine of Rs. 158.28 crore was recovered from these passengers which is an increase of 68.01% over corresponding period of last year, which was Rs. 94.21 crore. In the month of February 2023, WR realized fines amounting to Rs.3.28 crore from Mumbai Suburban section. To prevent unauthorized entry in AC local trains, frequent surprise ticket checking drives are carried out. As a result of these drives more than 42,600 unauthorized passengers have been penalized since April 2022.

Western Railway appeals to the general public to travel with proper and valid tickets.

