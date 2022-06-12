WR collects record amount as fines during intensive ticket checking drive in May

Western Railway has been conducting regular ticket checking drives to keep a check on unauthorized travelling. With these intensive drives with a strength of about 2072 Ticket Checking staff, WR recovered Rs. 25.98 crore for irregular travel.

According to Sumit Thakur - Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, since March 2022, WR has been surpassing its own record of highest fines collected from Ticket Checking viz March 2022 Rs 19.35 Crore, April 2022 Rs 21.82 Crore and in May Rs 25.98 which is vis a vis 34% more than that of March 2022. During the checks conducted in May 2022, about 3.64 lakh cases of ticketless/irregular travel including unbooked luggage cases were detected, resulting in a record recovery of Rs. 25.98 crore.

During the month of May 2022, Mumbai Division of WR created history & achieved a landmark milestone by netting an amount of Rs. 12.25 crore in Ticket Checking fines during the intensive checking drives conducted in the month of May 2022. It has been a major milestone feat as it is more than the target set for the month of May 2022 of Rs. 1.26 crore, which is an incredible increase of 871%. This feat could be achieved because of the dedicated efforts put in by Mumbai Central Ticket Checking staff and the Headquarter’s Flying Squad. The team of HQ’s Flying Squad of 22 staff collected Rs 2 crore as fine, with an average of more than Rs 38000/- fine per day per staff. All the other Divisions of WR have also contributed remarkably in the ticket checking performance, with Ahmedabad and Bhavnagar Division also having collected highest ever monthly fine during the last five years, in the month of May 2022.