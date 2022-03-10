WR celebrates International Women's Day

Western Railway celebrated the International Women’s Day on 8th March, 2022 with great fervor at its Headquarter’s office at Churchgate and also across all divisional offices. To commemorate this occasion and to make it more special, Anil Kumar Lahoti – General Manager, Western & Central Railway felicitated Ruchita Vinerkar who was part of the Indian women’s team which participated in the ISSF Shooting World Cup held at Cairo, Egypt and won the gold medal in 10 meter Air Pistol event.

According to WR’s Chief Public Relations Officer, Sumit Thakur, Western Railway has always been a pioneer when it comes to providing various facilities for its esteemed women commuters, as well as empowering women. Many of WR’s women employees have carved a niche for themselves by taking on jobs which once were considered as male domain. To make this day commemorative and special for the women employees, various activities were organized across Western Railway. A seminar on Cervical Cancer & its preventive measures was organized at Headquarter office, Churchgate wherein an interactive session was delivered by Dr Nisha Singh to the women employees. This was followed by various recreational and talent show activities such a singing competition, speech competition, etc. which was enthusiastically participated by a large number of women employees. A Blood donation camp was also organized at Churchgate station on the occasion of Women's Day.

Thakur stated that at Mumbai Central Division, a Health Checkup Camp was organized at Bandra Health Unit in association with the Medical Department which was attended by Sheela Satya Kumar - President of Mumbai Division WRWWO, Dr. Mohua Halder - Chief Medical Superintendent of Mumbai Central, Dr Swati Singh, ACMS/BA, Dr Anupama Verma, Sr. DMO - BA, Dr Neha Singh, ADMO, members of WRWWO, Paramedical staff and around 100 women participants. Similarly, Women’s Day was also celebrated at Railway Hospital Valsad, in association with WRWWO. A complete health checkup for women employees was organized which included examination of health related statistics including Hemoglobin, Eye checkup, Pap Smear, Breast Examination, etc. Gifts were distributed to the women attending the camp. At Mumbai Central Divisional Office, Sheela Satya Kumar - President of Mumbai Division WRWWO distributed school bags to girl child and Cycles were gifted to girl child of staff who performed well and secured excellent grades in academic. Yoga session was conducted in Ladies Special train of WR’s Mumbai suburban section. Commuters were taught to utilize their travel for fitness and methods to relieve stress and meditation was taught to lady commuters of train.

Ahmedabad Division came up with a tribute video on this auspicious occasion appreciating the vital contribution of women in development and prosperity of Indian Railways. Similarly, at Ratlam Division, health check-up Camp was organized in DRM Office, alongwith lectures by leading doctors on health and hygiene. A Nukkad Natak on Women Empowerment & cleanliness was also performed at Ratlam railway station.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 02:28 PM IST