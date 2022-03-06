WR achieves a milestone of 7.25 MT in freight loading in February 2022

Western Railway has taken best possible efforts to increase its revenue and continued to maintain the momentum. WR performed exceptionally well, despite the toughest challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Moving ahead in this direction, Western Railway achieved 7.25 MT freight loading in the month of February 2022.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the loading achieved of 7.25 MT in Feb ’22 is 9.4% more as compared to that of 6.63 MT in the corresponding month of last year. It is also worthwhile to mention that this achievement is also the best ever loading for the month of February in last 7 years. The previous best was 7.00 MT in February 2015. WR loaded 5096 wagons per day in Feb ’22 which is 6.8% more than that of 4771 wagons per day in comparison to Feb ’21. In the period from 1st April ’21 to 28th Feb ’22, WR achieved freight loading of 79.62 MT which is 8.5% more as compared to 73.37 MT in the corresponding period of last year. This has resulted in generating total goods revenue of more than Rs. 9839 Cr. In the month of February 2022, Western Railway achieved best ever loading in Salt (390 wagon/day) and PU Release (4726 wagon/day). WR also achieved highest BOXN release (26.9 rakes per day) in Feb ’22.

Thakur further informed that the paradigm shift in policies and aggressive marketing efforts by WR in various fields have led to the sustained growth of revenue. During the period from 1st April, 2021 to 1st March, 2022, Western Railway has transported commodities weighing more than 3.06 lakh tonnes through its 794 parcel special trains, which included agricultural produce, medicines, medical equipment, fish, milk etc. The revenue generated through this transportation, has been approx. Rs. 109 crore. 168 Milk Special trains were run by WR, with a load of more than 1.20 lakh tonnes and 100% utilization of the wagons. Similarly, 173 COVID-19 special parcel trains with a load of more than 35,000 tonnes were also run to transport essential commodities. In addition to this, 276 indented rakes carrying about 1.02 lakh tonnes were also run with 100% utilization. To help the farmers find new markets for their produce and also for its economical and fast transportation, 177 Kisan Rails with load of more than 48,700 tonnes have also been run during this period from various divisions.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 04:17 PM IST