"World Hindi Day" was organised on January 10, 2022 at Rail Wheel Factory, Yalahanka, Bengaluru. On this occasion, Tirmal Singh, Senior Official Language Officer spoke about the historical aspects of Hindi, throwing light on the power and importance of language and how today Hindi is one of the most spoken language in the world.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 09:40 PM IST