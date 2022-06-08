World Environment Day-GSD Depot plants more than 100 coconut trees in a single day

On the occasion of World Environment Day, General Stores Depot of Hubballi of South Western Railway planted 100 coconut trees in a single day on 06.06.2022 by the team of officers & staff. The 100 plants were purchased and brought from a nearby village, Mundgod around 40 KM from Hubballi. Plants more than Rs. 10,000/- were donated by depot staff and officers for this heartfelt effort.

On the occasion of World Environment Day 2022, General Stores Depot, Hubballi (GSD) has taken this initiative of planting more than 100 Coconut trees. All these trees are voluntarily donated by the members of GSD including Officers. The idea of Coconut trees was suggested by one of the team members as the Coconut Palm (Cocos Nucifera L.) is referred as ‘The tree of Life’ due to its incredible value to man and the incredible number of products and by-products that can be created from it.

“The event is conducted to develop the sentiment of belongingness to our second home i.e., office to the environment and the mother earth”, said Ms. Indu Sirohi, Deputy Chief Materials Manager, General Stores Depot, Hubballi.

“It was a much-required event for GSD and mother earth, congratulations to the entire team”, said Jogendra Yadvendu, Chief Materials Manager (Sales).

Jogendra Yadvendu, Chief Materials Manager; Ms. Indu Sirohi, Deputy Chief Materials Manager/GSD; Nagendra Prasad, Assistant Materials Manager; Rajiv Ranjan Kumar, CDMS(General) and all the staff members including members of SWRMU took part in this euphoric event.