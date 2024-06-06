World Environment Day celebrated on the theme 'Our Earth, Our Future' at NTPC Rihand

Various types of programs were organized at NTPC Rihand to enhance environmental protection under the World Environment Day – 2024. On this occasion, an environmental awareness rally and a huge plantation drive was organized on 5 June 2024 to give the message of environmental protection to the general public. This year World Environment Day has been celebrated at NTPC Rihand on the theme 'Our Earth, Our Future'. On this occasion, an environmental rally was organized from Lake Park located in NTPC Rihand Residential Complex to Shivalik Guest House. On this occasion, Chief General Manager (Rihand) Pankaj Mediratta inaugurated the rally and World Environment Day with the green flag. Environmental awareness rally saw huge participation from local residents.