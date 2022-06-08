World Environment Day 2022 celebrated at NTPC Rihand

Led by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 every year to raise awareness about degrading environmental conditions and to encourage people globally to take positive environmental actions, to help create a better future.

To commemorate the day, World Environment Day was celebrated at NTPC Rihand on 05.06.2022. Environmental Pledges in English and Hindi were administered by Debabrata Paul CGM (Rihand) and A.K Chattopadhyay GM (O&M). A.K Papneja conveyed the message of Director (Operation) on this occasion.

Paul in his address emphasized to adopt all possible steps to conserve natural resource for the future generation and urged to take all possible steps to keep the mother earth clean, beautiful & pollution free. He also urged upon to solve the environmental issues by implementing some positive environmental actions in line with the WED theme 2022.

Girls under Girl Empowerment Mission (GEM) workshop also participated in the program. The program was started with Environment awareness rally followed by Mass tree plantation by NTPC Rihand family members and GEM girls.

The company organized multiple Environment Awareness related competition for Employees and Rihand family members on the occasion of WED.

The programme was also graced by the presence of all GMs. other senior officials of NTPC Rihand, Members from Vartika Mahila Mandal, representative of Unions & Association.