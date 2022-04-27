World Dental Show at Mumbai was held on April 24, 2022. Seen in the photograph are Dr Ashok Dhoble, Secretary General Head Indian Dental Association, Dr Dileep Mhaisekar Director Medical Education and Research, Govt of Maharashtra, Dr Sunale Khanna, Member National Academy of Medical Sciences & Dr Rajesh Gaikwad Secretary, Indian Dental Association, Mumbai Branch. Also seen are Dr Deepak Mucchala, Dr Firoze Sharif and Dr Shanawaz Shaikh.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 03:44 PM IST