Workshop on bird nest making

The summer has not only been troublesome to humans, the birds who cannot communicate like us, also appear to take it harshly. Renowned Nestman of India Rakesh Khatri spared a leisure to spend time with the Indian Coast Guard wives in Sec 23 Noida, recently wherein, he taught and demonstrated bird nest making techniques using a pre-designated kit. Mrs. Dipa Pal, President, Tatrakshika, an avid bird watcher, encouraged sizeable bunch of ladies who feed the birds daily and take care of them during harsh northern summers to learn the nuances. While undertaking the workshop, they emphasized on conservation and protection of the environment and making individual contribution towards noble cause of birds protection. Let the message reach out to all denizens to keep a bowl full of water and some grain for the aviaries also fostering the punch line “Year of the Millets“ this year on.