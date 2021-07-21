Work order for Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Military Academy given in presence of Administrator of Union Territory Praful Patel

The Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Military Academy to be built in the Mota Randha of Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman-Diu will be constructed by a well-known agency named Shanti Infraspace LLP. Recently in the presence of Praful Patel Administrator of Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman-Diu, work order was given to the construction agency for the construction of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Military Academy Randha operated by Vidya Bharati. On this occasion members of Vidya Bharati and members of the construction agency were present.