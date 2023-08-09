Wonderchef Inaugurates 26th Exclusive Store in Mumbai, Aims for 50 by 2025

Wonderchef

Renowned culinary brand Wonderchef has unveiled its 26th exclusive store in India, located in Malad, Mumbai. Infused with European aesthetics that resonate with the brand's commitment to design and quality, this new establishment marks another significant stride in the company's mission to revolutionize cooking experiences for Indian households.

In a bid to expand its customer outreach and provide exceptional kitchen solutions, Wonderchef is targeting the launch of 50 exclusive stores across India by 2025. Beyond this, the company enjoys a robust presence in approximately 15,000 multi-brand stores and over 2,500 modern trade outlets. Looking ahead, Wonderchef has ambitious plans to amplify its presence to encompass 25,000 multi-brand stores and 3,500 modern trade stores within the next two years. This strategic expansion will facilitate more convenient access to their premium kitchenware offerings.

Founder and CEO of Wonderchef, Ravi Saxena, exudes optimism about the company's growth trajectory. He affirmed, "Through our unwavering dedication to product innovation, retail augmentation, and omnichannel advancement, we hold strong confidence in achieving another remarkable 30 percent growth in this fiscal year. Our anticipation centers on the brand surpassing the 700-crore milestone this fiscal year, as we persist in bringing delight and convenience to kitchens across the nation."

However, Wonderchef's presence transcends the Indian boundaries; the brand has progressively expanded its footprint worldwide, now reaching around 25 countries across five continents. This global expansion underscores the brand's steadfast commitment to delivering quality products and pioneering culinary solutions to patrons worldwide.

Renowned for its distinctive philosophy that revolves around Health, Taste, and Convenience, Wonderchef prides itself on introducing innovative kitchen essentials catering to diverse culinary needs, thus fostering healthier and more enjoyable cooking experiences. To explore Wonderchef's exclusive array of cookware and premium kitchen appliances, enthusiasts can visit the newly inaugurated store at Infinity Mall, Malad, Mumbai.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)