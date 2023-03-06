e-Paper Get App
Women’s Day celebrations at SSE

FPJ BureauUpdated: Monday, March 06, 2023, 11:44 PM IST
International Women’s Day was celebrated at SIMATS School of Engineering (SSE) and organized an awareness creating Human Rally pertaining to women empowerment at Thandalam.

The event began with students and faculties roaring slogans on various women related themes that ensure women to have equal rights, opportunities, and resources. The Registrar – Admin of SIMATS Dr. Dhanasekhar and Dean Sports of SIMATS Mr. Vaalveemaraja then flagged off and began the Human Rally from SIMATS Main Entrance till Kuthambakkam.

SIMATS School of Engineering's National Social Service (NSS) and National Cadet Corps (NCC) units also actively participated in raising awareness. Dr. Ramya Deepak, Director of SSE, and Dr. Ramesh, Principal of SSE, encouraged and organized the entire event, making the day attain its goal. More than 800 participants attended the event, including Deans, Professors, and Students from SIMATS School of Engineering.

