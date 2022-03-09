Women entrepreneurs get together on International Women's Day

Women entrepreneurs from various walks of life get together on International Women's Day for a meaningful discussion, supporting, highlighting their contributions and appreciating women. Amisha Vora - Financial Expert, Suzanne Memon - Lawyer, Dr. Leena Gupta -Doctor, Seema Sharma - Social Activist, Shilpa Bharat - Fitness & Life Coach and others in conversation with Shaina NC for Vividh Bharati on All India Radio.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 02:28 PM IST