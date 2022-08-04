Western Railway’s Mumbai Division commissions 3 Lifts & 2 Escalators In July 2022

In the series to provide better amenities and facilities to the passengers, Western Railway’s Mumbai Division has commissioned 3 lifts and 2 escalators in the month of July 2022. With these continuous efforts, the Division has successfully commissioned 98 escalators and 47 lifts till now.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, out of the three new lifts, two have been provided at Vasai Road station and one at Dahanu Road station. The lifts at Vasai Road station have been provided at Platform No. 2A and the lift at Dahanu Road station has been provided at Platform No. 1. The two new escalators which have been commissioned in the month of July 2022, are at Andheri and Vasai Road stations. The escalator at Andheri station is provided at Platform No. 6/7, while the escalator at Vasai Road station is provided at Platform No. 4/5. These escalators will prove beneficial to the passengers and will provide a safer, more convenient way to travel and help in faster dispersal of passengers.

Thakur further informed that there are 18 escalators and 12 lifts which are targeted to be completed by this financial year up to March 2023. Western Railway urges its valued customers to care for their precious life and not to trespass railway tracks. Always use FOB, Subway, Escalators & Lifts to crossover and change platforms.