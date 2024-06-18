Western Railway’s Junagadh Railway Station Set To Get A New Look With Modern Facilities

With the objective of modernizing railway stations and improving facilities, Western Railway has taken up the project of major upgradation and redevelopment of several stations across its jurisdiction. One of them being the Junagadh Railway Station.

Junagadh comes under Western Railway’s Bhavnagar Division and is one of the most scenic districts in the state of Gujarat. Located in western Gujarat, it is surrounded by Arabian Sea and lush forest. Junagadh is famous for the Gir Sanctuary, the only abode to Asiatic lions and mountain range of Girnar which is a major pilgrimage destination. Junagadh is one of the most beautiful and culturally rich cities of Gujarat. So much so, that the Gujarati diaspora across the world associate Junagadh culture, food, and practices with the quintessential spirit of Gujarat. Located in the Saurashtra region, Junagadh is famous for its fort, its markets, the song-dance culture, the spices and pickles, and for the friendly people.

Being one of the important cities in the state, Western Railway has taken the initiative to build a world-class railway station on a modular concept with state-of-the-art facilities and amenities. Junagadh station is being designed with architectural ambience which will ensure that the entire station premises present a unified theme through appropriate facade, finishes, colours, materials, textures and overall look and feel. The main station building and the facade design will reflect the various facets of the rich culture, tradition and stateliness of Junagadh including the influence from Gir forest. It will be a beautiful blend of ancient & modern architecture. The station will have facilities like World-class multi-storey building, Booking and Parcel office, Lifts, Escalators, Concourse, AC Waiting Rooms, dedicated Entrance and Exit, Battery-operated vehicles for senior citizens and Divyangjans, convenient Parking, modern coach guidance display board, announcement system, Wi-Fi, modern CCTV system, etc. among several of the modern amenities.

The new state-of–the-art station building will make the journey of passengers more convenient and comfortable. It will be an added attraction to the city and will welcome the passengers, pilgrims & tourists with an airport like ambience, thereby give a major impetus to the tourism industry of the state and increase the employment opportunities.