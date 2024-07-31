Western Railway’s Jagjivan Ram Hospital Felicitates Blood Donors And Organizations For Their Noble Deeds

World Blood Donor Day is celebrated every year, across the world to raise awareness about blood donation and to promote voluntary blood donation. On this occasion, Ashok Kumar Misra, General Manager of Western Railway and Chief Guest at the ceremony, felicitated camp organisers, NSS units and voluntary blood donors who have donated blood more than 100 times. The ceremony was held on 29th July, 2024 at Convocation Hall of Mumbai University Campus, Mumbai. The ceremony was organised by Western Railway’s Jagjivan Ram Hospital (JRH), Mumbai Central.

According to a press release issued by Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the ceremony was organised in the august presence of Prof. (Dr.) Ravindra Kulkarni, Vice Chancellor of University of Mumbai, Dr. Konda Anuradha, Principal Chief Medical Director of Western Railway and Dr. Mamta Sharma, Medical Director of JRH.

In his address, WR GM Misra said that donating blood is one of the biggest humanitarian acts a person can do in his lifetime. He emphasized that one unit of blood can save many lives and that donating blood is a noble deed. GM Misra felicitated Voluntary Donors and Coordinators for their selfless contribution and dedication to this noble cause. Among the donors were Vishvesh Lele (donated 237 times), Dr. Sunil Dhaktode (donated 211 times), Herois Khambata (donated 149 times), Karman Gagrat (donated 145 times), Shahu Kadam (donated 115 times), Pankaj Kumar Shah (donated 113 times) and Dr. Pragji Vaja (donated 104 times). National Service Scheme (NSS) coordinators, NSS volunteers of colleges, Social Organizations and Clubs like Rotary Club, who have done valuable work were also felicitated during the ceremony. Besides this, prominent blood donation camp organizers such as Western Railway Mazdoor Sangh, Western Railway Employees Union, Paschim Railway Sthaniya Lokadhikar Samiti, etc. were also felicitated.

Vineet stated that from 2022 to 2024, more than 28,000 units of blood were collected through 318 blood donation camps organised by Western Railway’s Jagjivan Ram Hospital, Mumbai Central. Out of these, 20,090 units were given to patients at JRH. Simultaneously, more than 7,000 units of blood were given free to those who organized blood donation camps whenever their known patients were in need of blood. Also, more than 2,600 units of blood have been given to Thalassemia patients. It is indeed imperative to celebrate the extraordinary compassion and generosity of the blood donors, whose selfless acts continue to save lives and inspire the community.