Western Railway’s BDUs achieve new milestones

Western Railway has taken best possible efforts to increase its revenue and continued to maintain the momentum. WR performed exceptionally well in freight traffic in comparison to last year, inspite of the COVID – 19 pandemic situation. Due to sustained efforts, WR has achieved a revenue of approx. Rs. 4633 cr in the current financial year which is almost 22% higher as compared to the corresponding period last year. This major feat has been made possible under the visionary leadership, able guidance and energetic motivation of Alok Kansal – General Manager of Western Railway. Moving forward with this motivation, Western Railway’s Ahmedabad Division has also now commenced the operation of Kisan Rail for the benefit of the local farmers, with the first Kisan Rail operated recently from Himmatnagar to Bapudham Motihari in Bihar.

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 01:12 AM IST