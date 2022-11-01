Western Railway’s AC suburban trains attains a new milestone

The popularity of AC local services among commuters over Western Railway has been growing day by day. Over the past few months, the ridership on AC locals has seen a steady increase and the peak time services are running to full capacity. Many commuters now prefer AC locals and it is noteworthy to mention that the total no. of commuters travelling by AC local on Western Railway has crossed the milestone of 1 crore passengers in this financial year up to 27th October, 2022.

According to a press release issued by Public Relations Deptt. of Western Railway, since the past few months, there has been a substantial rise in the number of commuters traveling by AC local trains. The total no. of commuters travelling by AC locals during the months from April 2022 to till date in this financial year is around 1.01 crore, which is almost 85% more as compared to the commuters travelled for the entire period of the financial year 2019-20. Currently, WR is running total 79 AC local services out of the total 1383 EMU services, which are garnering good response from commuters.