Western Railwayorganises expo at Sabarmati Station on the theme of ‘Azadi Ki Rail Gadi Aur Stations’ under the aegis of AKAM

Western Railway has organized an exhibition at Sabarmati station, as part of the ‘Azadi ki Rail Gadi aur Stations’ being celebrated under the aegis of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. This two day exhibition was inaugurated by Tarun Jain – Divisional Railway Manager of Ahmedabad Division on 22nd July, 2022 and has been opened for public viewing. Similarly, a host of other events are being organized by the divisions of WR as part of the ongoing celebrations.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the exhibition at Sabarmati is based on the theme of ‘Azadi ki Rail Gadi aur Stations’. The exhibition showcases various nostalgic photographs depicting the journey of life of Mahatma Gandhiji, as well as rare photographs from WR archives. It portrays the major accomplishments by Western Railway over the past few years and also highlights the futuristic projects in the anvil, which will re–define rail travel experience. The exhibition also boasts of infotainment video wall screens, selfie points viz. portrait of Gandhiji & Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Statue of Unity and the replica of Charka - a famous icon associated with Sabarmati Ashram.

Thakur stated that various events are being organized by Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Bhavnagar & Mumbai Central divisions at Sabarmati, Adas Road, Porbandar, Bardoli & Navsari stations, in view of the Azadi ki Rail Gadi aur Stations’. These stations have been decorated & illuminated in tricolour. Short films on the freedom struggle are being showcased on the Digital screens at these stations to make people aware of the country’s history. Patriotic songs, street plays, and light-sound shows have been organized at these stations. To create awareness amongst the passengers about the historic significance of these railway stations, WR has displayed banners & standees for each station highlighting its significance with the freedom struggle. Also, Selfie Points have been put up at prominent locations at these stations in order to engage public in the event and to ensure youth participation in this momentous celebration. Photo walls with nostalgic photographs have become quite popular with passengers to take selfies & photographs against its backdrop. Freedom fighters and their families were invited at these iconic stations, who were then felicitated. It was heartwarming to relive & listen, as they narrated the glories of the struggle for Independence. Three iconic trains viz. Ahimsa Express, Sabarmati Express & Gujarat Mail were decorated & was flagged off by the relatives of freedom fighters in Ahmedabad Division while two more iconic trains viz. Lokshakti & Bandra Terminus – Surat Intercity Express was flagged off by freedom fighter & their relatives in Mumbai Central Division. DRM Ahmedabad also visited & felicitated the freedom fighters Nandlal Shah, aged 96 years & Ishwar Lal Dave, aged 99 years, who had participated in the freedom struggle & also served prison terms. At Vadodara station, another nonagenarian freedom fighter Smt Hiraben Ved, aged 96 years was felicitated. She was one of the persons who looked after Gandhiji at Sabarmati Ashram. Smt Hiraben Ved alongwith Gattubhai N Vyas, (99 yr old retired rly employee) flagged off the beautifully decorated Sankalp Express, which was all decked on this occasion. At Porbandar station, various programmes such as Rangoli, Nukkad Natak, Garba, patriotic songs, etc. were organized with great fanfare & enthusiam

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate 75 years of Independence and the glorious history of the country's people, culture, and achievements. The iconic week of “Azadi ki Rail Gadi aur Stations” is being celebrated by Indian Railways from 18th to 23rd July, 2022 under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Under this initiative, week long functions are being held at 75 stations and 27 trains are being highlighted which are associated with the glorious history of India’s struggle for freedom & bears mark to important places & events. With 5 stations & 10 trains being nominated, Western Railway is partaking in the festivities of this iconic week with the overall spirit of Jan Bhagidari and Jan Andolan.