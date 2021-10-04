Western Railway wins first prize at 29th Aashirwad Awards Ceremony for exemplary work in Rajbhasha

Country’s premier literary, cultural and social organisation ‘Aashirwad’ held its 29th Annual Rajbhasha Awards Festival on 29th September, 2021, at Raj Bhavan of Maharashtra at Mumbai under which the 18th Best Inhouse Magazine Awards ceremony was held. Western Railway’s inhouse popular magazine ‘Rail Darpan’ won the best inhouse magazine award for its creative excellence. Western Railway has once again proved its creative superiority by winning this award. In this ceremony, Western Railway was also awarded the first prize for outstanding work in the field of propagation of Rajbhasha. Both prestigious awards of Western Railway were received by Alok Kansal – General Manager of Western Railway with respective teams from Hon’ble Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari who attended the ceremony as the Chief Guest.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 12:28 AM IST