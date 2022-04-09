Western Railway to attach Vista Dome Coach in Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar Shatabdi Express

With a view to providing an enhanced travelling experience to the esteemed passengers, Western Railway has decided to attach one Vista Dome coach in Train No. 12009/10 Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Capital Shatabdi Express on temporary basis w.e.f 11th April, 2022.

According to Sumit Thakur - Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Train No. 12009/10 Mumbai Central - Gandhinagar Capital Shatabdi Express has been augmented with a Vista Dome coach w.e.f. 11.04.2022 to 10.05.2022. The Vistadome coach has features that include large glass windows, glass roofs, rotating seats, and an observation lounge, so passengers can witness breath-taking glimpses.

For the purpose of reservation in Vista Dome coach in Shatabdi Express, new Train No.02009/02010 will be applicable i.e the booking of Vista Dome coach will be available as Train No. 02009 /02010 and will be open from 9th April, 2022 at PRS counters and IRCTC website. The Vistadome coach has a seating capacity of 44 passengers.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 01:42 AM IST