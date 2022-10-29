Western Railway takes various crowd management measures at Surat & Udhna stations in view of ongoing festive season rush

In view of the festive season rush at Surat & Udhna railway stations and to regulate the number of passengers at railway premises including Platforms & FOBs, Western Railway has taken several precautionary measures and various elaborate arrangements have been made for proper implementation of crowd management at these stations.

According to a press release issued by Public Relations Deptt. of Western Railway, inorder to monitor & control crowd, maximum deployment of staff has been ensured at Surat & Udhna stations. Additional RPF personnel have been deployed, especially at the entry / exit points & FOBs to regulate the crowd. Besides, special surveillance is being undertaken through CCTV which helps to identify the places which are more overcrowded. Ticket Checking staff has also been deployed to streamline the movement of passengers and for monitoring the queue of unreserved passengers. Regular announcements are being made at railway stations informing about the running of trains, their arrival / departure status & the coach position of unreserved coaches. Enquiry counters are working round the clock for the convenience of passengers. Also, Railway Officers have been deputed to monitor the situation & for crowd management at these stations. Quick Response Team (QRT) and Disaster Management Teams are also being kept ready to deal with any kind of emergency.

At Surat station, adequate RPF personnel have been stationed at both the ends of Platform No. 4 which caters to originating trains. They ensures the proper queue of unreserved passengers. In addition to this, 3 RPF personnel and one Dy. Station Superintendent or Station Master alongwith shift supervisors of all concerned departments are monitoring the situation on each platform. A list of trains having heavy rush have been identified and they are being monitored closely alongwith deployment of extra staff for them. At Udhna station, the originating trains are being placed to depart from PF No. 4/5 instead of PF No. 2/3, for the convenience of passengers. These efforts will help in demarcating & controlling the flow of passengers at stations & at platforms.

It is further informed that the running of extra special trains are being monitored at divisional & headquarter levels by senior officers. Presently, 7 originating trains are being run from Surat while 4 originating trains are being run from Udhna which caters to the demand of UP, Bihar and the other eastern states. Similarly, 15 enroute trains for Bihar & UP have halts at Surat/Udhna/ Bhestan. This festive season, for the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway is running 27 pairs of Festival Special trains to various destinations. To cater to the passengers from Surat/ Udhna, five pairs of originating Special trains are being run, including three pairs which caters to the states of Uttar Pradesh & Bihar. Also, three more Special trains running from WR to these states have halts at Surat. Likewise, the waiting list of trains are monitored daily on real time basis and additional coaches are augmented in the existing trains from time to time to clear the extra rush. Similarly, Special trains will also be planned accordingly.

Regular SMSes are sent to passengers to keep them updated regarding running position of the train as well as their reservation status. This will help to deter additional people entering into railway premises. Western Railway appeals all its valued passengers to avoid overcrowding at the stations and only the bonafide passengers to enter station premises as per the train timings.