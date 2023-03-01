Western Railway Sportspersons Earn Laurels With Outstanding Performances

Western Railway’s talented sportspersons have achieved new milestones and brought laurels for the organization. Many sportspersons represented Indian Railways in Senior National Championships and have made us proud with podium finishes. Also, Western Railway Teams have participated in various disciplines of sports at All India Railway Championships and have come victorious.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the ace chess player and coach of Western Railway Chess Team Amardeep Baratake won the National Amateur Chess Championship at Sangrur, Punjab. It is also pertinent to mention that he has also been selected to represent India at the World Amateur Chess Championship to be held at Greece in May, 2023. In yet another remarkable performance, Western Railway’s Water Polo Team won the All India Inter Club Water Polo Championship, 2023 conducted by Swimming Federation of India at Gachibowli Stadium Swimming Pool, Hyderabad.

Thakur further stated that continuing with the winning streak, Western Railway’s Kho – Kho Team bagged Silver Medal in the All India Railway Kho – Kho Championship 2022 – 23 organized at Solapur by Central Railway Sports Association (CRSA). The Men’s Basketball team secured Third Position in the All India Railway Basketball (Men) Championship 2022 – 23 organized at Kolkatta by Eastern Railway Sports Association (ERSA).

Western Railway is proud of its sportspersons and wish them success for their upcoming events & tournaments.