Western Railway provides new siding at Nardana in Mumbai Central Division

Western Railway has provided a new Siding for the Grinding Unit of Wonder Cement with mechanised handling facility at Nardana Station in Mumbai Central Division. It has resulted in acquiring a new freight traffic of Clinker from the Wonder Cement Siding in Ratlam Division to its Siding at Nardana station in Mumbai Central Division. Earlier the transportation of Clinker was 100% being done by road. Now, besides facilitating faster transportation of Clinker in bulk by rail, it will also fetch a revenue of Rs 80 Crore per annum to the Railways. This achievement has been made possible under the able guidance of Alok Kansal- General Manager of Western Railway, who has always motivated and encouraged the WR’s team of officers and staff at all times to expand the scope of freight transportation and find new avenues for it.